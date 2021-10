CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Tiger Marching Band at Centerville High School has advanced to area competition.

The band earned a 1 rating from judges at the regional competition, which is the highest rating in UIL marching band contests.

The band will compete at an area contest later this month.

Congratulations to the Tiger Marching Band! They put one an excellent performance at the regional marching contest and... Posted by Centerville ISD on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.