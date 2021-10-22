Bryan Animal Center at max capacity, animals looking for homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center is currently at max capacity, which means there are tons of sweet animals in desperate need of a forever home.

The easiest way to adopt your new fur baby is to visit the Bryan Animal Center website and fill out an application. You can also browse the website to see which animals are currently available for adoption.

If you are interested in a specific pet, you can visit the Bryan Animal Center and meet them. You can also bring your kids, cats, dogs, etc. to make sure your home is a good fit for your new adoption. The other option is to swing by the Bryan Animal Center during their business hours and meet the animals in person first, before filling out your application. That way, you can get to know the animal’s personality before making a decision.

You can adopt an animal at the Bryan Animal Center for just $10 until the end of the month.

“All the pets in our town need love. It’s so important to our community that we are not only human healthy, but that we are animal healthy as well,” said Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez.

Rodriguez noted that it’s not just the Bryan Animal Center that is dealing with overcrowding. She said almost every animal shelter in the state and in the country is struggling to find loving homes for all of their animals.

“Adopt,” she said. “A pet will bring you happiness and joy. You’re also freeing up space here at the animal center and when you free up space that means another animal that needs help can come in and fill up that space, so the more animals we get out, the more animals we can help.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.