College Station mother expecting now encouraging COVID vaccinations after life-threatening battle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station mother is warning others about the dangers of COVID-19 after she became ill while 25 weeks pregnant.

Now she wishes she’d gotten vaccinated.

“We’re doing a rainbow theme. Rainbows and flowers,” said Cortney James of College Station, as she showed us around the nursery at her home.

The room is ready but it’s been a journey for James carrying her baby girl.

“I was never anti-vaccine. I was just always really hesitant. This baby that I’m blessed to be pregnant with now, she comes to us after two miscarriages in a row, and so we were just not really sure. There wasn’t a lot of research,” she explained.

Back on July 31 her husband contracted COVID-19 and then she did.

“I really wasn’t worried. We’re young. We’re healthy,” she said.

But things quickly changed.

“I checked into a local ER and two days later, they decided that they really couldn’t take care of me being 26 weeks pregnant and so they sent me on a helicopter to Austin where they really specialize in micro preemie-deliveries. My kids actually saw me being lifted in the helicopter but they didn’t get to say bye to me,” she recalled.

She spent nearly three weeks in the hospital.

“It’s terrible what it’s doing and I just strongly believe, especially if you have someone that depends on you, kids at home, do everything you can to protect yourself,” said James. She says she also tried to preserve her oxygen while hospitalized to help her baby.

“It’s very hard to do when you have COVID pneumonia, even on the highest flow oxygen, which was on the highest flow. I would type messages to my nurse versus talking because I noticed every time I talked, my oxygen would lower and so I just did anything I could do to preserve my energy,” she said.

Cortney wanted to share her story to encourage people to consider COVID vaccination, and blogged about the experience for Baylor Scott & White Health.

“It’s going to be the fight of your life if you get COVID and so get that vaccine,” she encouraged.

Now she’s ready to meet her new daughter Elise next month.

“Really stand up for yourself and give it all you’ve got because it’s worth it to come home,” said James.

Cortney plans to get vaccinated after the 90 day period has passed from her severe COVID case.

If you are expecting a child, healthcare providers suggest asking your doctor or OB/GYN if vaccination is right for you.

We have more information on COVID-19 vaccinations and pregnancy here.

