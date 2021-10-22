College Station rolls to 15th straight regular season victory
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Caney Creek 70-0 Friday night in a district 8-5A Division 1 game at Moorhead Stadium. The Cougars are now 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in district play.
College Station scored on all seven of their first half possessions. Marquise Collins ran for three first half touchdowns. Nate Palmer also ran for a score. Jett Huff threw three touchdown passes.
The Cougars will return to action October 29 to face Waller at Cougar Field.
