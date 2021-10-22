Mu named Female World Athlete of the Year nominee

MONACO – Texas A&M national champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu has been named a nominee for Female World Athlete of the Year, World Athletics announced.

Mu is one of 10 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year. The 19-year-old is the only athlete to make the cut that is under 20-years-old. The Trenton, New Jersey, native is one of three Americans on the list, joined by Valarie Allman and Sydney McLaughlin.

The youngster cemented herself in track & field world history after finishing with Olympic gold medals in the 800m and 4x400m at the Tokyo Games. The middle distance sprinter ran an American 800m record time of 1:55.21 to become the first American female to win Olympic gold in 53 years. A few days later, she anchored the 4x400m relay to victory.

Since turning professional on June 19, Mu has gone an unblemished 7-0 in 800m races, and bettered her American record stopping the clock at 1:55.04 to win her Wanda Diamond League debut on August 21.

A finalist for The Bowerman Trophy, Mu rewrote the record books during the 2020-21 collegiate season. She set 11 collegiate all-time top-12 marks, including six all-time collegiate records. Individually, she owns the indoor 600m (1:25.80), indoor 800m (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.57) and outdoor 800m (1:57.73) collegiate records. She anchored two collegiate record relays, the indoor 4x400m (3:26.27/50.27 split) and the outdoor 4x400m (3:22.34/48.85 split). Mu ended the season with eight Texas A&M records.

Her season best indoor 800m time of 1:58.40 currently stands as the world under-20 indoor 800m record.

She finished the campaign a four-time First Team All-American, including a three-time NCAA Champion winning the outdoor 400m title, as well as a member of the 4x400m relay that claimed the indoor and outdoor titles. She combined to score 23 points in NCAA Championships action, 12.5 outdoors and 10.5 indoors. The speedster claimed the SEC indoor 800m title (1:58.40), outdoor 400m (49.84) and 4x400m (3:26.17) titles.

For her efforts, she was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association National Indoor and Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, as well as the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Freshman Runner of the Year and the Track and Field News Indoor U.S. Woman of the Year.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 6 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The female and male World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).