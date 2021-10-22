Robyn ’89 & Alan Roberts ’78 Honored with 2021 E. King Gill Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The E. King Gill Award is presented annually to donors who stand out as influential investors and ambassadors for Texas A&M Athletics, and it is with pride the 12th Man Foundation presents the 2021 E. King Gill Award to Robyn ‘89 and Alan Roberts ‘78.

Loyal supporters of Texas A&M University dating back to their time on campus as students, the Roberts have cultivated a selfless tradition of giving back which has paved the way for Aggie student-athletes to enjoy success in competition and beyond.

“The 12th Man Foundation’s mission of funding championship athletics would not be possible without the extraordinary support of Robyn and Alan Roberts,” 12th Man Foundation President and CEO Travis Dabney said “They share the vision for Texas A&M to be the premier athletics department in the country and have stepped up every time they have been called upon. They are incredibly deserving recipients of this prestigious award.”

Through generous philanthropic gifts, the Roberts have helped make possible numerous transformative capital projects such as the Bright Complex, Blue Bell Park, R.C. Slocum Nutrition Center and the redevelopment of Kyle Field. They have also been important leaders and advocates for the 12th Man Foundation with Alan serving on the organization’s Board of Trustees, including a tenure as chair in 2015.

Long-time season ticket holders for Aggie football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball, the Roberts have formed many lasting relationships with Texas A&M coaches and student-athletes. The couple passed their love of Aggie Athletics down to their daughters, Jennifer ‘13 and Allyson ‘16, who followed in their parents’ footsteps to Texas A&M and as active supporters of the 12th Man Foundation.

“Robyn and Alan Roberts have made a tremendous impact on the 12th Man Foundation over the years. They are incredibly humble people, but their generous support of Texas A&M Athletics has helped make much of our success possible. I’m very proud to join in celebrating them on this very deserving honor,” said 12th Man Foundation Vice President of Principal Gifts Jacob Green.

The Roberts’ financial support of Texas A&M extends beyond athletics as they have generously supported the Association of Former Students and Mays Business School, including Robyn and Alan receiving the Outstanding Alumni Award from Mays in 2008.

The couple will be formally honored on Kyle Field during the Texas A&M-South Carolina game on Oct. 23 and featured in an upcoming issue of 12th Man Magazine.

ABOUT THE E. KING GILL AWARD

The E. King Gill Award is the most significant recognition given by the 12th Man Foundation, and it is presented to a person or couple who has been an influential investor and ambassador for Texas A&M Athletics. The recipient is selected based on financial commitment, exemplary service and leadership as a volunteer advocate, a high level of ethics and distinction as a role model.

Previous E. King Gill Award honorees: Rhonda and Frosty ‘80 Gilliam (2020), Trisha and L.C. “Chaz” ‘62 Neely (2019), Sharon ‘81 and Jim ‘81 Wilson (2018), Carolyn and Tommie E. Lohman ‘59 (2017), Susan ‘13 and Sam ‘70 Torn (2016), Dorothy and Artie R. McFerrin ‘65 (2015), Alice and Erle A. Nye ‘59 (2014), Judith and Weldon Jaynes ‘54 (2013), Kay and Jerry S. Cox ‘72 (2012), Carolyn and Jack E. Little ‘60 (2011) and Col. George J. Eppright ‘26 (2011).