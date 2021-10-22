Advertisement

Suspect arrested after police chase in College Station

Trevar Stewart, 39, arrested after a police chase in College Station.
Trevar Stewart, 39, arrested after a police chase in College Station.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trevar Stewart, 39, has been arrested follwoing a police chase in College Station.

Officers were out on a call for service around the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Street, when they came across Stewart who had a warrant out for arrest in Bryan.

While officers attempted to take Stewart into custody, he fled the scene in a car. Officers began pursuing Stewart and used a tire deflation device to slow his vehicle down.

Stewart pulled over into the parking lot of the old police station in the 2600 block of Texas Avenue where he surrendered to police.

He is being charged for evading in a motor vehicle, possession of substance, and driving while intoxicated.

