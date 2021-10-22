This week’s Classroom Champion is Callie Powell.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Callie Powell. The Normangee High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked second in her class.

“I think it’s sometimes ingrained, but she also has always been one of these students that when you show her something she understands it, and then she moves forward. I know she’s in a lot of dual-credit classes this year. And that’s one of those classes where you have to be driven to do good. If you don’t then you get behind and then that’s not going to help you. And so she has a goal, and those goals have helped her become a good student and very self motivated when it comes to taking care of things that need to be taken care of,” said teacher Sondra Maddox.

Callie is the a member to the Volleyball, Basketball, and Track teams for the Lady Panthers. She has been an Academic All-District selection in each sport. Outside of sports, she is the senior class president and president of the 4-H club. Callie is involved in UIL, NHS, PALS, and the Normangee Junior Livestock Show. In her spare time, she enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with her friends, and watching Netflix.

“The best characteristic of Callie I think is she is one-hundred percent dependable, and she’s just a pure soul. She knows how to talk to people, she knows when and not to, you know, say things to her teammates. She’s very conscience; people can go to her and I can go to her...And just a well-rounded dependable student athlete,” says Coach Katie Lankford.

“I feel like I’m more of a leader by example, because I’m not really a vocal person. And I feel like it’s easier for people to do what their supposed to be doing whenever they see like their leaders or other people doing it. Instead of being yelled at and being told to do it and then them getting their feelings hurt,” said Powell.

After high school, Callie plans on attending Sam Houston State University and pursuing a degree in Education. She would like to one day become an elementary school teacher.

Congratulations to Callie Powell of Normangee High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.