Treat of the Day: Iola cross country athletes move on to regionals

Five Iola cross country athletes placed in the district meet
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola cross county competed in the 26 2A District Meet and some of the runners brought home medals.

Lindsey Gooch won the girls individual varsity meet with a district record time of 11 minutes and 33 seconds. On the JV team Cotulla Shive won the girls individual JV district championship and Taryn Savage finished in 6th place

For boys varsity Conner Evans finished 3rd overall and Matt Parra finished in 8th place.

Lindsey, Conner and Matt will move on to compete in regionals on Monday, Oct, 25 in Corpus Christi.

Congratulations and good luck as they race for a bid to state!

