Volleyball Prepares for Weekend Road Trip to Mississippi State

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Texas A&M volleyball hits the road this weekend, as the Aggies (11-7, 4-4 SEC) challenge the Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-5, 5-2 SEC) in a two-match series beginning on Saturday. First serve at the Newell-Grissom Building is slated for 3 p.m. and is followed by a 1 p.m. match on Sunday afternoon.

The first match of the series is available for streaming via SEC Network+ with Bart Gregory and Sloane Green calling the action, while Sunday’s test is broadcast nationally on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Holly McPeak setting the scene. The live simulcast of both matches will be available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN app.

Texas A&M arrives in Mississippi following a road loss at the hands of No. 23 Florida last Saturday, Oct. 16. The Maroon & White were led offensively by junior opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush, who posted season-high totals in both kills (11) and hitting percentage (.476). The Aggies are second in the Southeastern Conference in digs per set (16.57) with 1,110 team digs. Additionally, A&M ranks sixth in assists per set (12.39) and kills per set (13.46), while sitting in seventh in opponent hitting percentage (.195).

Mississippi State enters the weekend series coming off a pair of victories over South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have one top-25 win on their resume, taking down then-No. 17 Florida in five sets last month. Individually, Gabby Waden paces the offensive effort, hitting at a .339 clip while averaging 3.76 kills per set. Lilly Gunter manages the defensive workload, amassing 297 digs, good enough for an average of 4.13 digs per set.

A&M owns a commanding 12-2 lead in the all-time series with Mississippi State, with all 14 contests coming after the Aggies migrated to the SEC in 2012.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

A statute of E. King Gill is unveiled at Kyle Field on September 5, 2014. (KBTX)
Robyn ’89 & Alan Roberts ’78 Honored with 2021 E. King Gill Award
