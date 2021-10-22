Washington County teen missing since September

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Washington County girl has been missing since Sept. 16, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres was last seen in the 3000block of Highway 290 east of Brenham.

Authorities believe that Yaneth left the area with an unrelated adult male and could be anywhere in the country at this time.

She’s 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-7373 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

