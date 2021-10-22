Advertisement

Washington County teen missing since September

Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres, 14, was last seen Sept. 16.
Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres, 14, was last seen Sept. 16.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Washington County girl has been missing since Sept. 16, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres was last seen in the 3000block of Highway 290 east of Brenham.

Authorities believe that Yaneth left the area with an unrelated adult male and could be anywhere in the country at this time.

She’s 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-7373 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Teeda Taylor, 39
Bryan man arrested with large amount of drugs after home search
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe

Latest News

Wrong year printed on Brazos County property tax mailer
There are a lot of herbs that thrive in the fall!
Weekend Gardener: Fall herbs that are ready to be planted right now
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
10/22
Friday PinPoint Forecast 10/22