Weekend Gardener: Fall herbs that are ready to be planted right now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not just vegetables that thrive in the fall growing season. There’s a whole host of herbs that you can plant too!

Mint, oregano, thyme, are great choices. Rosemary is good too, not to mention it’s very drought tolerant.

These herbs have all fall and even into winter to develop a good root system, so it’s worth putting the time in now if you like fresh herbs at home.

