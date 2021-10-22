Wicked Woods Haunted Trails opens for the Halloween season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wicked Woods Haunted Trails, located at 10436 N Dowling Road in College Station, is officially open for the Halloween season.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Texas A&M University will be providing all of the scaring your spooky season heart desires. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12, or for $10 if you bring a canned good to donate. Wicked Woods spokesperson Will Harrell said all of the proceeds from ticket sales “will be split between the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the National Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign.”

Harrell said because they’re expecting a big turnout for this year’s event, they’re providing free shuttle buses from Texas A&M’s Lot 43 off of George Bush Drive West, near the presidential library. Parking here is completely free (paid for by Kappa Sigma) and shuttle buses will take visitors to and from Lot 43 during Wicked Woods’ business hours.

Wicked Woods is open this year:

Friday Oct. 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 28 through Saturday Oct. 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kappa Sigma recommends kids below the age of 12 stay home for this event, and they require anyone age 12 to 18 to have a parent or guardian present to sign the waiver for their child. They also recommend guests wear closed-toed shoes, because the Wicked Woods is a bit of a walk. The trail takes guests through six different scenes, starting with an insane asylum, through a clown carnival, and ending with a few surprise guests.

Harrell said actors will not touch guests, however they will get extremely close. Several of the Wicked Woods’ scenes also incorporate the use of strobe lights and the like. He said he’s hoping the Wicked Woods attracts 500 guests each night, so the fraternity can raise as much money as possible for charity. For more information, you can visit the Wicked Woods’ Facebook page here.

