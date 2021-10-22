Advertisement

Wrong year printed on Brazos County property tax mailer

All other information on the mailer is correct, per tax assessor/collector’s office
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Tax Office is alerting people to an error on property tax mailers hitting mailboxes across the county.

According to the tax office, the wrong year is printed at the top of the mailer, but the information contained on the lower perforated section in correct. To clarify and avoid confusion, a letter will be sent to Brazos County property owners explaining the mishap, and verifying that the statements mailed are for the 2021 tax year.

Any taxpayer who wishes to have a statement that does not list 2020 at the top of the statement can obtain one from the Brazos County Tax Office website at www.brazostax.org. The statements can be printed, downloaded or emailed to the taxpayer from the property information page when viewed.

Please note: the website statements will not include separate payment stubs for split payments. Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize the split payment stubs from the mailed statements.

