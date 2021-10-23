Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Humphrey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Humphrey is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 22, 2021. Shelter employees say he’s a very affectionate little guy.

“He definitely loves to try and give you kisses and also what we call making biscuits, which is where the cat starts kneading you. He loves to do that. He is also very playful, which is kind of his juvenile side coming out,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Humphrey is microchipped, neutered and up to date on all his vaccines. That means he’s ready to be adopted and make biscuits in your home! You can fill out an adoption form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

