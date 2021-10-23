Advertisement

Allen powers Bryan to third win in a row

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team beat Copperas Cove 45-13 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings won their third game in a row to move to 3-2 in District 12-6A play.

The Vikings had a near-flawless first quarter. Quarterback Tate Allen started the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run. Allen then found Hunter Vivaldi for a 79-yard touchdown. Allen capped off the opening frame with another touchdown run. The Vikings led 31-0 at halftime. Allen had four rushing touchdowns and five overall. Isaiah Nutall added a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings return to Merrill Green Stadium next Friday for their final home game of the season against Killeen Ellison.

