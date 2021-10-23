Brazos Christian suffers 41-36 loss to Cypress Christian

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles saw their TAPPS District 4 Division III/IV take a hit Friday night after suffering a 41-36 loss to Cypress Christain at Eagle Field Friday night. The Warriors now take over sole possession of first place in the district.

While the two teams combined for 21 first-quarter points, they scored 56 in the second half with Cypress Christian posting the road win.

Brazos Christian will look to rebound next week as they hit the road to take on Legacy Prep in Magnolia. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

