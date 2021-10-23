Burton keeps winning streak going with 28-22 victory over Granger

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Granger Lions travel to Burton to take on the Panthers. Both teams were undefeated in district play coming into the game. The game started with two kickoff fumbles by Granger which Burton converted into points. After getting the ball on their goal line Pierson Spies gives the Panthers the early lead with a touchdown run. Burton would then earn a safety after Granger tries to run a trick play that was fumbled out of the end zone. Burton goes on to win the game 28-22. Burton will be on the road to take on Milano next week.

