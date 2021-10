Checking out the competition: South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and South Carolina have been playing each other since 2014. The Aggies have come out on top each time they played the Gamecocks so you might not really know much about the school.

The University of South Carolina was founded in 1801 so it is over 200 years old. If their is anything that will make someone that went to the University upset is if you call it the U of SC. They feel like they should be called USC instead of the University of Southern California. The University of South Carolina has been a school longer than California has been a state so all of the fans and alumni make a valid argument

Let’s talk about their mascot the “Gamecock.” A gamecock is actually a fighting chicken that was dressed in armor and would fight their opponents to the death. Chicken fighting has been made illegal now so they have a costume mascot now named “Cocky.”

Tailgating in South Carolina is a different experience as well.

IF YOU HAVE ENOUGH MONEY AND CLOUT YOU CAN PREGAME IN THESE TRAINS SET UP OUTSIDE THE STADIUM CALLED.... COCK-A-BOOSES.

THEY’RE REALLY NOT MAKING IT EASY FOR ME.

SOME NOTABLE ALUMNI TO COME FROM SOUTH CAROLINA BESIDES OUR TECHNICAL PRODUCER LEE IS HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH.

THAT’S RIGHT HOOTIE AND ALL OF THE BLOWFISH MET AND FORMED THE BAND AT USC.

THEY SHOULD REPLACE CHICKEN STRIP WEDNESDAY WITH FISH FRIDAY.

I WONDER WHAT COCKY’S FAVORITE HOOTIE SONG IS.

BEFORE I GO I HAVE TO TELL YOU ABOUT THE MOST RANDOM BUT EPIC CONCERT TO EVER TAKE PLACE AT THE UNIVERSITY

BEYONCE AND JAY-Z PERFORMED AT WILLIE B.

THIS CONCERT WAS SUCH A BIG DEAL THAT SOME SCHOOLS CLOSED EARLY.

THEY GOT A DAY NAMED AFTER THEM WHEN THEY CAME.

THE CONCERT WAS SO CRAZY THEY HAD TO GET A BRAND NEW FOOTBALL FIELD BECAUSE BEYONCE AND JAY Z’S KILLED THE GRASS.

AND THEY HAD A GAME NEXT WEEK SO THEY HAD TO EXPEDITE THE GRASS.

SOUTH CAROLINA DOESN’T WIN A LOT BUT ON AUGUST 21ST 2018 THE DAY THE QUEEN BEE CAME TO TOWN.

THEY HAD A HUGE W THAT DAY.

