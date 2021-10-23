College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A violent and fiery crash early Saturday morning forced a busy College Station roadway to be closed for nearly 7 hours as police investigated the cause of the collision.

THREE of the four vehicles involved were engulfed in flames. Two drivers were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to @CSTXPolice.



It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Three of them were on fire when police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to a police supervisor, two drivers suffered serious, incapacitating injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Police closed the intersection until sunrise as a traffic reconstruction team worked to investigate the collision.

In a video posted on social media from a bystander, you can hear one of the victims involved in the crash say it appeared someone ran a light and caused the crash.

No arrests have been made but police are continuing their investigation.

When new information is released we’ll update this story.

