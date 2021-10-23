Advertisement

Franklin rolls over the Bison 77-3

By Morgan Weaver
Oct. 22, 2021
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The top ranked, class 3A division two, Franklin Lions remain undefeated as they dominate Buffalo 77-3.

The Lions took a trip to buffalo to take on the Bison, a team they beat twice last year. Once in the regular season and then again in the playoffs.

Tonight was no different, Franklin never let off the gas all the way until the end. The lions went into halftime leading 50-0 and ended the game with a 74-point victory over the Bison.

The Lions have just one regular season game remaining, Franklin will be at home on October 29th to take on Clifton.

