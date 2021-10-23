Iola falls to Milano 22-35 in High School Football

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an all Brazos Valley showdown with playoff implications.

Friday night Iola sat in the final playoff qualifying spot in District 13-2A Division 2. But Milano was also right there with hope if they can finish the season strong.

Both the Eagles and Bulldogs looked to bounce back from losses last week.

During the First Quarter Iola’s Brian Crosby with the quarterback keeper and short yardage.

Iola would get six points and complete the two point conversion right after that.

Milano also looked at scoring opportunities first half.

Right after Iola had just scored the Bulldogs kicker Daniel Rios punts it but the team sees some struggles on special teams.

Milano’s Alan Maldonado makes the catch and rolls with it. He dodged defenders and just can’t be stopped. Maldonado runs more than 70 yards to the end zone.

After that big play Milano would lead 13-8.

Also during first half. More struggles on special teams, but this time for Milano, with Iola taking advantage.

The Eagle’s Irvin Juarez kicks. It’s caught far back by Iola’s Philip England. England runs to the near side of the field and is unstoppable. He scoots more than 80 yard to get a touchdown for the bulldogs.

At halftime MIlano takes a 27-22 lead.

The Eagles would win it. Final score Milano 35 - Iola 22.

