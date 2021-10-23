Advertisement

Iola falls to Milano 22-35 in High School Football

The Bulldogs fell Friday night to the Milano Eagles
Iola Bulldogs
Iola Bulldogs(Iola Bulldogs)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - It was an all Brazos Valley showdown with playoff implications.

Friday night Iola sat in the final playoff qualifying spot in District 13-2A Division 2. But Milano was also right there with hope if they can finish the season strong.

Both the Eagles and Bulldogs looked to bounce back from losses last week.

During the First Quarter Iola’s Brian Crosby with the quarterback keeper and short yardage.

Iola would get six points and complete the two point conversion right after that.

Milano also looked at scoring opportunities first half.

Right after Iola had just scored the Bulldogs kicker Daniel Rios punts it but the team sees some struggles on special teams.

Milano’s Alan Maldonado makes the catch and rolls with it. He dodged defenders and just can’t be stopped. Maldonado runs more than 70 yards to the end zone.

After that big play Milano would lead 13-8.

Also during first half. More struggles on special teams, but this time for Milano, with Iola taking advantage.

The Eagle’s Irvin Juarez kicks. It’s caught far back by Iola’s Philip England. England runs to the near side of the field and is unstoppable. He scoots more than 80 yard to get a touchdown for the bulldogs.

At halftime MIlano takes a 27-22 lead.

The Eagles would win it. Final score Milano 35 - Iola 22.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Johnson, 36
Bryan police officer arrested for driving while intoxicated during funeral procession
Troopers in Burleson County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and...
DPS identifies driver killed in Burleson County crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe

Latest News

Vista College is part of a Chapter 8 Bankruptcy filing.
Vista College files for bankruptcy protection
Humphrey is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 22, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Humphrey
Warmer than average temperatures stick with us through at least the first half of the upcoming...
Warm and humid stretch of days in store while monitoring a front next week
Friday Evening Weather Update 10/22
Friday Evening Weather Update 10/22