Leon County teen missing; last seen Friday

Ava Rose Paul missing
Ava Rose Paul missing(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUEZ, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Leon County girl left her home around 10:00 p.m. Friday night and is now reported missing.

Authorities say Ava Rose Paul was last seen in the 2900 block of Private Road in Marquez in Leon County.

Officials believe that Ava took her possessions and left Leon County and could be in the Mongomery County area.

At this time, officials say no foul play is expected in Paul’s disappearance.

She is described to be 5′3, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 979-536-2749 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

