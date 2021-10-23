No. 9 Cuero knocks off Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota football team lost to No. 9 Cuero 55-14 Friday night in a district 13-4A Division 2 game at Rattler Stadium. Navasota is now 3-5 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Cuero running back Tycen Williams had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for the Gobblers. Justin Belvin had two rushing touchdowns for Cuero. Jamall Thomas had two touchdown runs for Navasota.

The Rattlers will close out the home portion of their schedule October 29 facing Gonzales.

