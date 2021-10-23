Senior Night Owl’s Host The Lions

It was senior night at Owl stadium playing against The Lions. Was a rough game for the Owls but the energy was alive and energetic as it always is! Interception against the Owls in the first five minutes which turned into a touchdown for the Lions. They continued to score more points before the Owls could do anything. But in the second quarter Owls were able to force a fumble and throw off the Lions game just enough to score a TD before the half. The owls did end up losing the game 17 - 6. But it was a great and fun game to enjoy on Seniors Night! Good luck to all of the Seniors!

Next Week Friday, October 29th The Owls will have an off week to enjoy some Halloween festivities. You’ve earned it Owls! enjoy your Halloween!

