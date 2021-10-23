Advertisement

Snook wins in a blowout over Bartlett

The Snook Bluejays defeat the Bartlett Bulldogs in a big way, 56-8.
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
It was a scoreless first quarter, but Snook would go on to score 30 points in the second quarter. Snook’s Garrett Lero would be the first to put points on the board for the Bluejays with a goaline rush for a touchdown. Snook takes the first lead of the game at 8-0 after a successful 2-point conversion. Snook will make three kick-off recoveries, two of which would lead to touchdowns. Jose Garcia takes it 34 yards for the second Snook touchdown. Lero will score again with a rushing touchdown, this time for 38 yards. Snook leads 22-0 with twenty seconds left in the half. Lero will air one out to Garcia who pulls it down in the end zone, bringing the score to 30-0.

Snook will head to Granger next week to take on the Lions.

