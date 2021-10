COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say Eastbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway is blocked from Wellborn Road due to a major accident on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Welsh Avenue.

Officers are currently on scene of the accident and say traffic is being diverted south to Wellborn Rd.

1085 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 23, 2021

