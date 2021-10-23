Warm and humid stretch of days in store while monitoring a front next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not feeling much like October in the Brazos Valley as warmer than average temperatures continue on into the upcoming weekend. Is there any relief in sight? Potentially by this time next week as a midweek cold front tries to bring at least more seasonable air (and potentially some rain) to southeast Texas. Details below:

THIS WEEKEND

A warm and humid weekend is in store with a few spots of rain possible each afternoon. (KBTX)

Muggy mornings will lead way to warm afternoons as Gulf moisture continues to sit in place. Saturday starts off in the upper 60s/near 70° with some patchy fog possible, ahead of daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, feeling more like 90°. While the majority of the day will sit on the quiet side, a few showers/stray rumbles could develop by late afternoon. Nothing to cancel any outdoor or tailgating plans for, but something to keep eyes on before sunset, especially across the southeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley.

Forecast Radar | Saturday



Most of the day is spent on the quiet (but warm and humid) side, but a few showers/rumbles could develop across parts of the area by late afternoon. Something to keep eyes on pic.twitter.com/vEr2KWAAHA — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) October 23, 2021

More of the same is in the works Sunday, with just an isolated rain chance before we wrap up the weekend’s activities.

START OF NEXT WEEK

Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the theme into the first half of the upcoming week. Morning lows in the muggy low 70s flip around to the upper 80s/near 90° by the afternoons.

Warmer than average temperatures stick with us through at least the first half of the upcoming week. (KBTX)

MIDWEEK FRONT

There is something to look forward to by the end of next week, though! A cold front looks to push through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday, bringing with it a north wind that will try to filter in some cooler and drier air for the back half of the week and into Halloween weekend. As it approaches the Brazos Valley, it looks to pull in some Pacific moisture from the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Rick south of Mexico.

Not expecting any tropical concerns to the State of Texas from what is now Tropical Storm Rick in the Pacific, but this system could sling some tropical moisture our way that could bring slightly higher rain chances next week as our next cold front approaches. (KBTX)

While these numbers may need adjusting over the next few days, higher rain chances could be in the forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday as the front squeezes some of that moisture into the Brazos Valley. The bigger threat for strong/severe storms currently sits just to the north of our area, but something to check back in on over the next few days.

Upcoming rain chances through the weekend and into next week (KBTX)

