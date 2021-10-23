Warm and humid stretch of days in store while monitoring a front next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not feeling much like October in the Brazos Valley as warmer than average temperatures continue on into the upcoming weekend. Is there any relief in sight? Potentially by this time next week as a midweek cold front tries to bring at least more seasonable air (and potentially some rain) to southeast Texas. Details below:
THIS WEEKEND
Muggy mornings will lead way to warm afternoons as Gulf moisture continues to sit in place. Saturday starts off in the upper 60s/near 70° with some patchy fog possible, ahead of daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, feeling more like 90°. While the majority of the day will sit on the quiet side, a few showers/stray rumbles could develop by late afternoon. Nothing to cancel any outdoor or tailgating plans for, but something to keep eyes on before sunset, especially across the southeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley.
More of the same is in the works Sunday, with just an isolated rain chance before we wrap up the weekend’s activities.
START OF NEXT WEEK
Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the theme into the first half of the upcoming week. Morning lows in the muggy low 70s flip around to the upper 80s/near 90° by the afternoons.
MIDWEEK FRONT
There is something to look forward to by the end of next week, though! A cold front looks to push through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday, bringing with it a north wind that will try to filter in some cooler and drier air for the back half of the week and into Halloween weekend. As it approaches the Brazos Valley, it looks to pull in some Pacific moisture from the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Rick south of Mexico.
While these numbers may need adjusting over the next few days, higher rain chances could be in the forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday as the front squeezes some of that moisture into the Brazos Valley. The bigger threat for strong/severe storms currently sits just to the north of our area, but something to check back in on over the next few days.
