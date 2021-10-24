Advertisement

Aggie Recap: South Carolina

Texas A&M vs South Carolina
Texas A&M vs South Carolina(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ainias Smith knew his team needed to get out to a fast start Saturday night against South Carolina and he took it upon himself to make that happen.

The Aggies forced a punt on South Carolina’s first drive and Smith took that punt 95-yards for the score. It was the longest punt return for a touchdown in the FBS this season and the jumpstart to A&M’s 44-14 domination over the Gamecocks.

“My whole message to the team was... let’s start strong and go out here and get an edge on them real quick and it just so happened that my opportunity came and I was actually going to be that guy,” said Junior wide receiver, Ainias Smith.

Jalen Wydermyer added two touchdown catches in Saturday’s win and became Texas A&M’s all-time tight end leader in receiving yards but his favorite memory came before the game when he was surprised but his brother Tyrese.

“My brother is stationed in the Navy and came down and surprised me for the game. My parents made sure not to tell me.. It was so great to see him. That was the happiest I’ve ever been in a while,” exclaimed Wydermyer.

The dangerous running back duo, Isaiah Spiller and Devone Achane, continued to do damage for the Aggies. Together, combining for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the third straight victory for Texas A&M, which knocked off top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago before beating Missouri last week. The winning streak comes after A&M had 2 consecutive losing games.

“To lose two games like that and come back against the stretch we had, I’m very proud of them,” said Jimbo Fisher. “Now we got to maintain and remember why we had success and continue it. We got a heck of a grind left but there is a lot of football left to be played.”

The Aggies will now take a well-deserved bye week before taking on Auburn November 6th.

