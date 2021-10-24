Authorities close Century Square parking garage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Authorities are closing the Century Square parking garage Saturday night due to potential structural issues.

The College Station Fire Department says that a citizen called in a complaint regarding an issue with the building Saturday night.

Officials investigated the structure Saturday night, but CSFD says out of an abundance of caution the garage will remain closed until Monday when an inspection is complete.

Cars currently inside the garage will be able to leave Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Officials say once vehicles leave the garage, they will not be allowed to re-enter until deemed safe.

