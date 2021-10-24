Advertisement

Bearkats roll over Jacksonville State 42-7

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston scored 42 unanswered points to run over Jacksonville State for a 42-7 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

Running back Ramon Jefferson rushed for 110 yards and two scores, and quarterback Eric Schmid threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns as the top-ranked Bearkats improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the WAC/ASUN challenge. Wide receivers Jequez Ezzard and Ife Adeyi each caught touchdown passes and finished with 84 and 88 yards receiving, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders rushed to help the victims involved in Saturday morning's fiery crash at Texas...
College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Trevar Stewart, 39
Suspect arrested after police chase in College Station
Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres, 14, was last seen Sept. 16.
Washington County teen missing since September
Peter Ansetti, 19, and Coleman Culbert, 18
College Station roommates arrested after drugs found in safe

Latest News

Blinn Buccaneers Football logo
No. 15 Blinn stumbles in SWJCFC tilt at Tyler
Talbert Leads the Way in Setback to Mississippi State
Texas A&M Golf
Trio of Aggies in Top 10 at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer MATCH PREVIEW: Vanderbilt