Bearkats roll over Jacksonville State 42-7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston scored 42 unanswered points to run over Jacksonville State for a 42-7 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Running back Ramon Jefferson rushed for 110 yards and two scores, and quarterback Eric Schmid threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns as the top-ranked Bearkats improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the WAC/ASUN challenge. Wide receivers Jequez Ezzard and Ife Adeyi each caught touchdown passes and finished with 84 and 88 yards receiving, respectively.

