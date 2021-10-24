Advertisement

Buzz Williams Radio Show Returns to Rudy’s Monday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Fans are invited to join Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams and host Andrew Monaco for the first Buzz Williams Radio Show of the 2021-22 season at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q on Harvey Road on Monday at 7 p.m.

Fans in attendance have the chance to meet Coach Williams as he previews the season. Additionally, questions can be submitted in-person and answered by Coach Williams on air.

The show can be heard locally on WTAW 1620 AM, across the Texas A&M Sports Network and worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App. The radio show schedule and archived shows can be found here.

For more information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

