Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital and caused traffic congestion on the southbound lanes of Texas Avenue in College Station.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

The collision involved a car and minivan that was flipped on its side.

College Station police are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

