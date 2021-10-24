Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital and caused traffic congestion on the southbound lanes of Texas Avenue in College Station.

Our College Station firefighters today doing what they do best. This crash happened this morning on Texas Avenue south of University Drive. One person was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/aeHgFPrVeH — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 24, 2021

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

The collision involved a car and minivan that was flipped on its side.

College Station police are investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

