Dr. Ryan Pittsinger brings awareness to student-athlete’s mental health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Conversations surrounding mental health and sports are becoming more commonplace.

“Prior to me starting this there was no kind of sports psychologist, “said Pittsinger.

Now psychologist Ryan Pittsinger is one of many mental health professionals focused on student athletes across the SEC.

Pittsinger, PhD joined the Athletics Department in 2016 and serves as Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Counseling and Sport Psychology Services. Pittsinger completed his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Utah and Master’s degree in Sport Psychology from California State University, Long Beach. He earned a PhD in Counseling Psychology from the University of Iowa, where he worked in the Athletic Department.

“It is pretty crucial. There is so much pressure and expectations just on young adults anyways but then you add some of the athletic elements to it add expectations and pressure from themselves and families,” said Pittsinger. “It’s kind of a perfect breeding ground for a lot of these concerns to come up.”

Head football coach Jimbo Fisher believes professionals like Pittsinger are necessary.

“I think the biggest threat to athletes today is mental health… because of all of the scrutiny and all of the things that are going on,” said Fisher. “The psyche of guys and how they do it and the long lasting effects of everything that happens to them, people have no earthly idea. That’s the biggest detriment in our game today,” Fisher added.

While some athletes meet with Pittsinger in his office each week, others find him before or during games.

“I am able to provide some of the sport psychology services. Being able to meet with the student athlete talking through, maybe it’s something we talked about in my office or out in practice earlier in the week. Maybe it is talking about regulating our emotions and engaging in some deep breathing,” explained Pittsinger.

Most importantly, Pittsinger wants athletes to know it’s okay to not be okay.

“I just think it’s important to really normalize it, we all feel emotions and I just think there is so much stigma around, ‘Hey we are only supposed to feel happy,’ if we feel anything but happy there is something wrong, well actually that’s not the case,” exclaimed Pittsinger.

