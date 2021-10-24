Excited families enjoy the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back for its 10th year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

From carnival rides, food, concerts, educational agriculture exhibits to the rodeo, the fun was endless as attendees had lots of activities to choose to partake in.

Fair and rodeo organizers say they worked extra hard this year to make the event bigger and better than ever.

“It’s a good feeling to be back after everything. We’re glad to see everybody. We’re glad to see our friends and family come out and enjoy,” said Fiona Meyer, senior manager for the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo. “We missed everybody. This is great family entertainment that the community can enjoy.”

“From our volunteers to our attendees, we’re just glad to see people come back and enjoy themselves,” said Meyer. “We’re just looking forward to a fun time where people can enjoy the fair again.”

Seth Gallion is a father of five that brought his family out to enjoy the festivities Saturday. He says he’s glad the fair is back.

“It’s great to have the county fair back. We missed it. We used to come with the kids all the time. It’s good to feel like we’re getting back to normal,” said Gallion. “The Brazos Valley Fair is probably the best one I’ve ever been to. They do such a good job and put on such a large production, and it’s always so much fun.”

The fair is more than food and rides. It also helps provide scholarships and helps with infrastructure projects at the Brazos County Expo Center through money raised at the event.

“We contribute to some of the parking lots, different improvements. Some of our ticket booths are used for events all year long,” said Meyer. “We try to do bits and pieces every year with some of that money to help the expo as well since it is our home.”

“It’s [the fair thats] so great,” said Gallion. “It connects us with agriculture which is such a large part of our community.”

The fair also has several hands-on educational exhibits and opportunities for children to get up close and personal with animals.

“It’s a little taste of interaction with the animals. Getting a new perspective of those animals, the importance of them, and what they give back to our community,” said Makayla Donaldson, with Brazos County 4-H.

The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo will be open for its final day on Sunday. Gates open to the public at noon. General admission tickets are $15 for anyone ten and older.

To learn more about the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo or purchase tickets

