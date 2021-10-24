Advertisement

Former and current A&M cadets march into Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons

Oct. 23, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 600 former Texas A&M cadets returned to Aggieland Saturday for the 13th annual Rally to the Guidons.

The Rally to the Guidons began in 2018 as a way for former Texas A&M Corps of Cadets members from all classes to gather with old classmates, meet new friends, and support current cadets.

“It connects the alumni with the current students,” said Brian Potter, Texas A&M former student. “It kind of shows the current cadets that this is what they have to look forward to years from now. That they’re still going to be around their friends and buddies that they made while they were here on campus.”

“For us, it helps us remember the good times we had when we were students,” said Potter.

Current cadets had the option to march with their class or march in unit, legacy, or veteran blocks.

