Nami of the Brazos Valley hosts self care, wellness workshop for women of color

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - NAMI of the Brazos Valley is working to address mental health in women of color.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its first-ever Women of Color Outreach Workshop. Event organizer and Nami of the Brazos Valley intern, Lauren Chapman said she saw a need for this kind of event in the Bryan/College Station area.

“We have seen that women of color are not showing up really in support groups and things like this, so we just really want to cultivate community here [and] we want to prioritize our wellness,” said Chapman.

Chapman said the workshop was a time for women of color to celebrate and appreciate mental health.

“It’s so important that we come together and celebrate each other as well as show that appreciation, show that we need to take some time to devote to just ourselves, engage in that self-care, and show love to ourselves and also other women as well,” said Chapman.

Dr. Kanesha Moore, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Dr. Iris Casiano were the event’s three speakers. There were also hands-on activities, raffles, and brunch. Women were able to attend either in-person or virtually. Chapman says she hopes to hold more of these events for women of color in the future.

