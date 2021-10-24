Texas A&M Soccer MATCH PREVIEW: Vanderbilt

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the home portion of their 2021 slate when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a Sunday matinee at Ellis Field. Match time is 3 p.m.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are jostling for position in the SEC standings with two matches left until the conference tournament. The Aggies are tied with Mississippi State and Florida for 10th place in the league standings with seven points. Vanderbilt is tied with Alabama and South Carolina for 6th place with 13 points. The top 10 teams make the week-long tournament being held in Orange Beach, Alabama for the final time.

Sunday is the A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation Match. Two free tickets are available for all faculty & staff in advance and on game day. Additional tickets available for $3 each with promo coded “FACSTAFF” at 12thman.com/PromoCode. Maroon A&M “Gig ‘Em” Adidas shirts will be available for the first 350 fans.

It is also Youth Sunday Funday at Ellis Field. The purchase of one full-price adult ticket allows the entry of up to four kids for free with in-person game day purchase only. A pregame Kid Zone will be set up in the northwest corner of Ellis Field, including inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more.

The match will air on SEC Network with Alex Perlman and Marion Crowder on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call.

The Aggies’ offense is spearheaded by the freshman class. Thirteen of A&M’s 29 goals (44.8 percent) have been scored by their rookies. Maile Hayes leads the charge with a team-high seven goals. Natalie Abel and Carissa Boeckmann have added two apiece and Makhiya McDonald and Mia Pante have chipped in one each.

The freshmen have also contributed 20 of the team’s 33 assists (60.6 percent). Pante has a team-high eight assists. Abel and Hayes have posted four apiece while Macy Matula and McDonald have logged two each.

The Aggies own a 9-2-0 edge in the all-time series against the Commodores. The series started with the Maroon & White winning seven in a row, but the series is even at 2-2 in the last four matches. Most recently, Vanderbilt topped the Aggies 3-1 in the semifinal round of last season’s SEC Tournament. The last game at Ellis Field came in 2017 with the Aggies winning 2-1. Vanderbilt scored two minutes into the second half, but Grace Piper tied the match eight minutes later and Addie McCain tacked on the winning goal four minutes after that.