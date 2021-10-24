Trio of Aggies in Top 10 at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A trio of Texas A&M men’s golfers sit inside the top 10 of the individual leaderboard after round two of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Saturday. As a team, the Aggies are in second at 22-under after carding a 9-under 279.

Walker Lee paces the Maroon & White, and is in fifth at 7-under, while Sam Bennett and William Paysse are tied for sixth at 6-under.

Pepperdine leads the tournament at 26-under while Tennessee (-18), Wake Forest (-17) and Stanford (-15) round out the top five.

“The three guys (Walker, Sam and William) hit a lot of good shots, and put themselves in position to shoot some really good scores. We need to capitalize a little bit more on the shots we hit, and see if we can chase down Pepperdine tomorrow,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “I am really happy with 9-under overall. It’s hard to be disappointed when you shoot a score like that. The guys know there is work to be done, and they are looking forward to seeing if we can shoot a good enough score to bring home a trophy. Tomorrow we need to capitalize on our play a little better. We need to keep doing the things we have been doing, and make a few more putts and see where that goes. We are hitting good enough shots to shoot really good scores, we just haven’t had the putters working quite like we would like. It is going to take five guys playing some really good golf tomorrow. There are a bunch of good teams in the field, and some teams right behind us, so we need to go out there and play some really good golf to have a chance to win this golf tournament.”

Lee recorded a 3-under 69, and carded five birdies on the day. He began the round with a birdie on No. 1, but fell to 1-over after bogeys on holes three and seven. The Houston native moved to even-par after a birdie on No. 8. On the back nine, Lee was bogey-free, and tallied birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 18.

Paysse also carded a 3-under 69 and was 1-under after the front nine with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 with a bogey on hole six. On the back nine, he birdied No. 11 before a bogey on 14. Paysse closed out the round with birdies on holes 15 and 18.

Bennett was 1-over after the first eight holes, but moved under par as he closed the front nine with an eagle on the par-5 No. 9. He followed with a birdie on No. 10, before eight-consecutive pars to finish the round at 2-under.

Daniel Rodrigues shot a 1-under 71 to move to 2-over for the tournament and is tied for 50th. Following a bogey on No. 3, Rodrigues birdied holes five and nine to make the turn at 1-under. After a bogey on No. 16, the sophomore birdied No. 18.

Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 64th at 6-over.

Texas A&M closes out the tournament Sunday at 9:20 a.m., and is paired with Pepperdine and Tennessee. Live hole-by-hole scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.