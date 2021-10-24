Advertisement

Women’s Golf Prepares to Close Out Fall Season at The Ally

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M women’s golf is set to conclude its fall season at The Ally on Oct. 25-27 at the par-72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club.

“For our final tournament of the fall, we have a different lineup again,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We kind of expected that from the start and it’s great to see all these young ladies get tournament reps as we build toward the spring season. This is probably the best field we have seen, with a mostly all SEC field. This will be a good barometer of what we look like at the halfway point in competing for a championship in April.

The Aggies are set to take on a field that is mostly comprised of all Southeastern Conference teams. Competing in The Ally are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, TCU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The Aggies’ starting lineup features Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park and Zoe Slaughter. Brooke Tyree makes the trip as an individual, competing in the player leaderboards and making her season debut.

Fernández García-Poggio has been a dominant fixture in the Maroon & White lineup this season, notching three top-15 finishes that includes an individual title at the Sam Golden Invitational and a third-place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic. The junior broke a 54-hole program record at the Sam Golden, posting a 14-under 202 to open the year.

Slaughter has already made her mark in the A&M record books as well. The sophomore shot a final round of 8-under 64 to wrap up the Jim West Challenge earlier this year that matched a program-low for a round. The Houston native has finished in the top 15 in all three outings this season, including when she tied for seventh at the Jim West due to her record-matching round.

Cernousek has made her presence known as a freshman for the Aggies. She has gone par-or-better in eight of her nine rounds this year and has added two top-15 finishes to her resume. Rounding out the lineup are Cooper and Park who are making their second appearances for A&M this season.

To follow along with the live stats for the tournament click here.

The Aggies are set to tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 to begin the first round of play.

The Field (Golfweek Rankings)

Alabama (No. 17)

Arkansas (No. 3)

Auburn (No. 26)

Florida (No. 8)

Kentucky (No. 33)

LSU (No. 20)

Missouri (No. 99)

TCU (No. 13)

Tennessee (No. 87)

Texas A&M (No. 18)

Vanderbilt (No. 39)

