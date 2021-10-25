Advertisement

19-year-old sentenced to 25 years following armed robbery in Navasota

Prosecutors say the victim met the defendant off Facebook’s Marketplace and was robbed while attempting to sell a dirt bike.
Donquarius Jessie, 19, plead guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
Donquarius Jessie, 19, plead guilty to Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A district judge Monday sentenced a 19-year-old to 25 years in prison for a March 2021 armed robbery in Navasota.

Prosecutors say the victim met the defendant off Facebook’s marketplace and agreed to meet with him on Sauls Street to sell a dirt bike. After showing the bike, investigators say Donquarius Jessie pulled out a pistol and told the victim to leave the area. He fired off multiple rounds as the victim fled in her pickup truck, according to authorities.

At the time of the robbery, Jessie was out of custody on bond for an aggravated assault stemming from an incident in December 2019.

In that case, a firearm had also been used, prosecutors said.

“Gun violence is taken very seriously by our office. Crimes, like those committed by Donquarius Jessie, will result in significant prison time. In Grimes County, this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain.

Jessie pled guilty to both charges before 12th District Judge David Moorman. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery and 20 years in prison for aggravated assault.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Jessie is currently in the Grimes County jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

