Advertisement

Adams Inducted Into Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas – A decorated swimmer at Texas A&M and two-time U.S. Olympian, Cammile Adams was recently inducted into the Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame. 

During her time in Aggieland, Adams won a pair of individual NCAA Championships and tallied six conference titles. Adams earned 10 All-America honors and is one of just two Aggies to ever repeat as an NCAA Champion after posting the fastest time in the nation in the 200 fly in 2013 and 2014. The Cypress, Texas native was a conference champion in the 200 fly all four years of her career, claiming a pair of Big 12 and SEC titles. She remains as the school record holder in the 200 fly with a time of 1:52.19, setting the mark at the 2014 SEC Championships in Athens, Georgia. 

Midway through her collegiate career, Adams qualified to represent the United States at the 2012 Olympics in London. In 2016, Adams was headed back to the Games, this time as a captain for Team USA on the women’s side in Rio. Adams competed in the 200 fly at both Games, placing fifth in the event in 2012 and fourth in 2016.

Most Read

The College Station Fire Department investigates potential issue with Century Square parking...
Authorities close Century Square parking garage
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station
Wreck on Hwy 6
Wreck causes traffic during morning rush on Hwy 6 northbound near Baylor Scott & White
Bystanders rushed to help the victims involved in Saturday morning's fiery crash at Texas...
College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station, Franklin remain ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 9
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Smith, Johnson and Green Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Texas A&M Golf
Fernández García-Poggio Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List