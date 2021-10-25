Adams Inducted Into Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas – A decorated swimmer at Texas A&M and two-time U.S. Olympian, Cammile Adams was recently inducted into the Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame.

During her time in Aggieland, Adams won a pair of individual NCAA Championships and tallied six conference titles. Adams earned 10 All-America honors and is one of just two Aggies to ever repeat as an NCAA Champion after posting the fastest time in the nation in the 200 fly in 2013 and 2014. The Cypress, Texas native was a conference champion in the 200 fly all four years of her career, claiming a pair of Big 12 and SEC titles. She remains as the school record holder in the 200 fly with a time of 1:52.19, setting the mark at the 2014 SEC Championships in Athens, Georgia.

Midway through her collegiate career, Adams qualified to represent the United States at the 2012 Olympics in London. In 2016, Adams was headed back to the Games, this time as a captain for Team USA on the women’s side in Rio. Adams competed in the 200 fly at both Games, placing fifth in the event in 2012 and fourth in 2016.