Advertisement

Aggies in Third at The Ally Behind Cernousek’s Low Opening Round

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M women’s golf is in third after the opening round of The Ally on the back of freshman Adela Cernousek’s 6-under 66 at the par-72, 6,353-yard Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

“I really had no idea Adela [Cernousek] was having a round like that because of where I was on the golf course. I saw her hitting good shots, but I didn’t see her getting to putt or finish,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “That was a super strong performance on a championship-level golf course. It was good to see us compete at this level and get off to a good start this week.”

Cernousek opened the day with a bogey on No. 1 but proceeded to card five birdies on the rest of the front nine to put her near the top of the leaderboards. The freshman maintained a clean scoring card, holing two more birdies and registering a bogeyless back nine. Cernousek went 6-under 66 and is in sole possession of second place. Her round is tied for the eighth-lowest round in program history relative to par.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio recorded the eighth round under par of her stellar junior season, going 1-under 71 to begin the tournament. She is tied for 15th and finished the day on a high note, sinking back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Zoe Slaughter and Brooke Tyree shot even 72 in the first round. Both Aggies are tied for 21st and combined to card six birdies.

Hailee Cooper shot a 1-over 73 in the opener and is tied for 33rd heading into day two. Amber Park rounds out the lineup tied for 41st after going 2-over 74.

To follow along with the live stats for the tournament click here.

The Aggies begin the second round at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Texas A&M Leaderboard

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1
3Texas A&M282 (-6)
2Adela Cernousek66 (-6)
T15Blanca Fernández García-Poggio71 (-1)
T21Zoe Slaughter72 (E)
T33Hailee Cooper73 (+1)
T41Amber Park74 (+2)
T21 (i)Brooke Tyree72 (E)

(i)-Competing Individual

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Most Read

The College Station Fire Department investigates potential issue with Century Square parking...
Authorities close Century Square parking garage
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Crash temporarily closes Texas Avenue lanes in College Station
Wreck on Hwy 6
Wreck causes traffic during morning rush on Hwy 6 northbound near Baylor Scott & White
Bystanders rushed to help the victims involved in Saturday morning's fiery crash at Texas...
College Station roadway reopens after fiery multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Minter and Raley Headed to World Series
College Station Cougar generic logo
College Station girl’s cross country wins regional championship
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Adams Inducted Into Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame
Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss