Baylor Scott & White Health pushes back deadline for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest
FILE PHOTO: Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas  (KWTX) - The largest non-profit health system in Texas has extended its COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees.

Officials at Baylor Scott & White Health confirmed to KWTX Monday the vaccination deadline for employees and providers has been extended to November 15.

“We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy,” hospital officials said in a statement. 

“As of Oct. 13, 99% of our workforce is now in compliance.  We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15.”

The previous deadline was October 1.

No specific explanation for the extension was given.

The extension brings BSW closer to the Ascension Providence vaccine deadline of November 12.

Waco Family Medicine’s vaccine mandate went into effect September 30.

