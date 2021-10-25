Be Remarkable: Remembering and honoring Reba Ragsdale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past two years, KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers have presented the Be Remarkable award to someone in our community who has a history of doing remarkable things for other people. This week’s recipient was a pillar of our community whom we’ve recently lost but her impact will go on for many generations to come.

Brazos Valley’s Pink Alliance is a group of women who have all battled breast cancer. In their most recent meeting, we showed up with a surprise announcement.

“We’re here to just celebrate Reba Ragsdale and everything she means to this community all that she’s done for the Pink Alliance,” said Danny Daniel.

Reba Ragsdale is the reason the group exists today. Formed in 2007, Reba and her new organization had a vision: To get information about breast cancer to others.

“14 years ago there wasn’t a lot of information out there. It was a little bit before the internet, you know in that stuff that was on the internet but you weren’t sure if you could trust it,” said Doris Light.

The second half of the group’s mission was to establish an active and thriving support group in the Brazos Valley for survivors. And that’s what the Pink Alliance has accomplished and continues to do now.

“Despite a cancer reoccurrence, she continues to be a vigilant advocate in furthering medical research while participating in medical trials and also serving as a phenomenal leader and advocate for breast cancer awareness and support,” said Pink Alliance member Patricia Gerling in her nomination form for Reba. “Through God’s grace, Reba has dedicated her life to making a positive difference in other women’s lives as they experience their journey with breast cancer.”

On the day we surprised the group, Reba couldn’t be there in person to receive her award due to health complications. Instead, it was accepted on behalf of the group. Immediately following the presentation, the award was taken to Reba and with a smile, she requested the check be given back to the Pink Alliance. The next day, on October 13, Reba passed away. From her childhood to her final days, Reba lived a life of helping others, to make sure they weren’t alone, and she brought together a community by giving them support, hope, and love.

Reba Ragsdale was 81. Her full obituary and list of accomplishments and awards can be found here.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

