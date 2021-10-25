Advertisement

Brazos Co. early voting turnout remains low

By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This is the last week to vote early for the Nov. 2 election and voting officials hope voter numbers increase.

Out of the 121,000 registered voters in Brazos Co., only 980 have voted early, according to elections administrator Trudy Hancock.

“Typically for constitutional amendment or what we consider an off year where there are no candidates on the ballot, the numbers drop substantially,” Hancock said.

A majority of the early voters have come from College Station and College Station ISD because there are city council seats and other items on the ballot.

Whether voting early or on Nov. 2, Hancock suggests that residents review the sample ballot on the county’s voting website and research the constitutional amendments.

This election marks the first time residents will use the new voting machines. The new machines incorporate a paper ballot. People will vote electronically and receive a paper ballot to place in a scanner.

“When that paper prints out and comes back to you, that is your official ballot,” Hancock said. “Please be sure that you place it in the scanner because if you don’t, your ballot has not been counted.”

Information on where and when to vote early or on Nov. 2 can be found here.

COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and sanitizing will also be in place at the voting sites.

