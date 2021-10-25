Brazos Valley Community Action Programs can help pay utility bills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Income eligible households can receive assistance with electric, propane, or natural gas bills through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments’ Energy Housing Programs.

In order to receive assistance through the 2021 Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), you must provide income verification, a current gas/electric bill, and proof of citizenship.

You can submit that documentation when you fill out an application. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

BVCAP Program Manager Bryan Jones said they’re creating a QR code to make it easier for people in all 10 counties of the Greater Brazos Valley to access the application.

“We want to make sure everybody has access to it,” he explained.

By scanning this QR code, you will be immediately directed to the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program application. (BVCAP)

Jones added that with the addition of several COVID-19 relief stimulus packages, Brazos Valley Community Action Programs (BVCAP) currently has double the money they used to.

“There’s plenty of money for everyone out there,” said Jones.

He said BVCAP is focused on helping priority households first, meaning the households of our elderly community, our disabled community, and anyone with young children in their home. However, the program is open for anyone in the community who qualifies for assistance.

“We want people to know that there is help for them if they need it,” Jones said. “Even if you don’t need it right now, you may need it in the future.”

If you have any questions, or would like to receive more information on the CEAP application program, and you live in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties, contact Energy/Housing at: 979-595-1199.

If you live in Montgomery County, contact Energy/Housing at: 936-856-7036.

You can also visit the BVCAP and BVCOG websites.

For the full interview with BVCAP Program Manager Bryan Jones, watch below:

