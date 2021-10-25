Bryan-College Station slated to reach a record high Monday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October 2021 has already experienced six 90°+ days in the Brazos Valley. Monday may bring the seventh, which could be hot enough to be remembered for years to come.

The all-time record high in Bryan-College Station for October 25th belongs to 1992, when the thermometer at Easterwood Airport reached 91°. That 29-year-old record has a legitimate chance to be tied or broken Monday, with a forecast high slated to reach 92°. The last time a 90° temperature was experienced on the 25th occurred back in 2010, when the airport tipped 90° even.

Monday morning’s low temperature will be considerably warmer than average as well -- 15° or so above to be clear. A forecast low of 71° should fall a few degrees short of the all-time “record low maximum” (aka the warmest low temperature on record).

October 2021 has been an exceptionally warm month for the Brazos Valley. As of Sunday night, the average temperature -- lows and highs considered -- for the month was 75.9°. That currently puts this month as:

The second warmest first 24 days of the month since 1952, when records began at Easterwood Airport

Tied as the third warmest October ever on record.

Current status of a warm October in the Brazos Valley, as of the 24th (KBTX)

Preliminary forecast temperatures through the end of the month hint that 2021 could be dragged down to the seventh warmest October ever on record, considering the string of slightly below-average temperatures forecast to close out the month.

More details and a look at the temperature trend once a cold front reaches the Brazos Valley mid-week are included in the video above.

