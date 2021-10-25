Advertisement

BVCOG, Workforce Solutions to host “Hiring Red, White, and You!” event for veterans

The statewide hiring event is open to transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard, Reserve, veterans, and their family members.
The statewide hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 4th at The Brazos Center in Bryan.(BVCOG)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions and the Brazos Valley Council of Governments will host the “Hiring Red, White, and You!” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at The Brazos Center located at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. “Hiring Red, White & You!” is a statewide event that connects veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses to employers across the state of Texas.

The event is being held both in-person and online. You can find out more about participating online by visiting the BVCOG website or by calling 979-595-2800.

“We recognize our veterans who play such a crucial role in our country and when they come home, in our workforce,” said BVCOG Executive Director Michael Parks said. “We want to encourage people by showing them there is still hope. There is still an opportunity.”

The event is mostly aimed at veterans and their families, however it is open to anyone in the community who would like to attend.

“Hiring Red, White and You!” has been working to connect Texas veterans with employers since 2012. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, over the past 10 years, this event has connected more than 108,000 job seekers to meaningful job opportunities.

For the full interview with BVCOG Executive Director Michael Parks, watch below:

