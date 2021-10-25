Changes coming: A strong storm chance with our next fall front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After near record heat, we deserve another big taste of fall.

We’ll get it, but we may have some strong storms to sit through first.

A trough of low pressure swings across the US this week. A low pressure system will develop off the foothills of the Rockies, dragging a cold front through Texas Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday's front will likely bring a line of storms that will sweep through the area over the course of the morning Wednesday. (KBTX)

Strong storms are likely to our northwest Tuesday into Tuesday night, where the Brazos Valley’s chance for rowdy weather starts on Wednesday.

As of right now, we’re expecting this line of storms to pump out some gusty wind and still be capable of severe wind gusts as it moves through the area early Wednesday. This will be the main threat, along with the potential for up to quarter sized hail, but that does not look likely at this point. A stray tornado cannot be ruled out, but it not expected at this time.

Overall timing has looked consistent over the past day or so, mainly keeping eyes on the 5am-11am time frame. We will continue to fine tune as the system gets closer, but drier and COOLER air comes behind this system and lasts through the Halloween weekend.

⛈️WEDNESDAY MORNING STORMS



.@NWSSPC has placed the entire Brazos Valley in a 2/5 risk for a few strong/severe storms.

⏰ 5am - 11am

⚡️Damaging wind 40-60mph • Frequent lightning • Heavy rain at morning drive time (1/2" - 2")#bcstx pic.twitter.com/zaHjR6Gnp3 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 25, 2021

